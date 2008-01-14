Clear Your Mind and Slow Down

Is your mind wandering in fast motion? Relax. To avoid burnout, self improvement weblog Zen Habits suggest that you slow down. Right now. If you're mind is constantly spinning with ideas, thoughts, or deadlines, you initially don't want to expect immediate gratification. Resolve to take baby steps. Start imagining the next few days without any distractions and work obligations. Envision a day where all you were doing was dedicating the day to yourself. Eventually, turn those thoughts into reality—slowly. Spend time with yourself for an hour a day. Don't rush to finish the food off your plate.

Try to maintain a sense of calmness even in difficult situations. Slow down your attention span: listen more and respond slowly. Ignore distractions, for example, when you're driving. Instead, focus on the road and the surroundings. By slowing down when necessary, you'll reap many benefits. You'll feel better about yourself, appreciate your surroundings, and enjoy life a whole lot more.