Clean Like a Maid for Better Results



Ever get the feeling after an hour spent cleaning that your place still doesn't quite look spic and span? The Curbly blog uses a bit of wisdom from one writer's work as a housekeeper to offer a few methods of ensuring a room looks presentable and less cluttered. For instance:

The mantra of the company I worked for was top to bottom, left to right. This way you could easily walk into any room and know exactly where to get started. The work was divided into "wet rooms" (bathrooms and kitchens) and "dry rooms" (living room, dining room, bedrooms) ... I (now) try to clean on a weekly schedule, and "deep clean" on a rotating basis. I start with the "wet rooms" first, as I hate cleaning them the most.

Hit the link for more in-depth advice on a few housekeeping tricks for both wet and dry rooms, and check out the Periodic Table of Cleaning and cleaning by playlist for more motivation to get cleaning. Photo by G & A Sattler.