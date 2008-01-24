Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Clean Like a Maid for Better Results

cleaning_supplies.jpg
Ever get the feeling after an hour spent cleaning that your place still doesn't quite look spic and span? The Curbly blog uses a bit of wisdom from one writer's work as a housekeeper to offer a few methods of ensuring a room looks presentable and less cluttered. For instance:

The mantra of the company I worked for was top to bottom, left to right. This way you could easily walk into any room and know exactly where to get started. The work was divided into "wet rooms" (bathrooms and kitchens) and "dry rooms" (living room, dining room, bedrooms) ... I (now) try to clean on a weekly schedule, and "deep clean" on a rotating basis. I start with the "wet rooms" first, as I hate cleaning them the most.

Hit the link for more in-depth advice on a few housekeeping tricks for both wet and dry rooms, and check out the Periodic Table of Cleaning and cleaning by playlist for more motivation to get cleaning. Photo by G & A Sattler.

Clean Like A Maid! [Curbly via TipNut]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles