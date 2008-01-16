CI Desk Collapsible Home Office



If you live in a small space, a home office may seem like a distant dream—unless you've got the right gear. The Unclutterer blog points out a space-saving rolling desk that packs several drawers and a fold-out laptop stand with mouse pad extension. This thing is totally compact and portable, so you could set up shop in any corner of the house with it. (Looks especially good for bedrooms that double as offices.) How do you work at home without an actual extra room to set up an office? Let us know in the comments. More CI Desk photos here:

