Check the Shelf Life of Spices

That jar of paprika might have lasted you through college, but is it still fresh? The Unclutterer organisation blog rounds up helpful links to freshness checkers that decode the numbers and letters that replace actual dates on some containers. Here's the list of spice-maker links:

Even better, one commenter points us to The Epicentre's "Spice Advice" page, which provides storage tips and general guidelines on what you can keep and what can be tossed. Get rid of a few dead-taste spices and your cupboards might just become a little more navigable.