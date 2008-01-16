Check Screws to Prevent Future Laptop Problems

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

laptop_screws_scaled.jpg
No laptop lasts forever, but many live long lives through upgrades or replacements. Those life-extenders can easily fall apart, however, if there's a stuck or jammed screw that will make hardware replacement a tricky, or even damaging, proposition. CNET blogger Michael Horowitz recommends pulling out a tiny screwdriver and testing out the screws on any new laptop, especially on the oft-upgraded memory trays, hard drive holders and other devices. While obviously not a tip for those uncomfortable with DIY hardware replacement, experienced laptop owners might be within their rights to request a replacement or repair on a new unit if they find jammed screws, as the useful life of their new system would be effectively shortened. Got any new laptop maintenance routines you've discovered (or discovered too late)? Share your tips in the comments. Photo by Daquella manera.

Got a new laptop? Get out your screwdriver [CNET News]

