Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Check for old versions of Flash player on your PC

Users of Adobe's ubiquitous Flash Player will want to update the software, and possibly check their PC to remove older versions, according to Defensive Computing blogger Michael Horowitz. He says the Flash installer doesn't remove older versions of the program, which can be a space hog and a security risk:

"The first time I ran the Secunia Software Inspector I almost fell off my chair at the huge list of old versions of the Flash player that were hanging around."

He also points out that you'll need to separately update IE and Firefox, and that once you've updated, it's worth checking to make sure your browser is loading the correct version of Flash Player. Read his post for the full details.

The Adobe security update came out on December 18, and you can read the details here. You can download the new version here.

Problems updating the Flash player in Firefox? Here's Help [CNET]

Comments

  • digitalpulse Guest

    An uninstaller is available straight from Adobe for flash player.
    http://kb.adobe.com/selfservice/viewContent.do?externalId=tn_14157&sliceId=2

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles