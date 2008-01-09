While we're toiling away Down Under, our pals at Gizmodo are at the CES show in Las Vegas checking out all the new tech, including 10 bizarre Wii weapons, and ASUS' next gen Eee PC, which has an 8.9 inch screen. If you missed it, Bill Gates' spoof retirement video, shown as part of his keynote, is good fun. Look out for cameos from Bono, Al Gore and George Clooney, among others.