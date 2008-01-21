Capture and Share Images Instantly with Skitch

Mac OS X only: Dead simple screenshot and image-sharing service Skitch, formerly in private beta, is now open to anyone to download and try out. Skitch is a Mac desktop application that talks to a webapp: sign up for a free account at Skitch.com, install the app, and publish, share, screengrab, and annotate images from your Mac instantly. Great for sharing and discussing images with friends and co-workers online, it's hard to explain just how easy Skitch is to use, so hit the play button above to see it in action. I just started playing with Skitch, and in about 15 seconds I took a screenshot of my desktop, annotated it, and uploaded it to my public Skitch page. Neat. Skitch is a free download for Mac only. (We can't wait to see this one for Windows.)
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink