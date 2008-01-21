Capture and Share Images Instantly with Skitch



Mac OS X only: Dead simple screenshot and image-sharing service Skitch, formerly in private beta, is now open to anyone to download and try out. Skitch is a Mac desktop application that talks to a webapp: sign up for a free account at Skitch.com, install the app, and publish, share, screengrab, and annotate images from your Mac instantly. Great for sharing and discussing images with friends and co-workers online, it's hard to explain just how easy Skitch is to use, so hit the play button above to see it in action. I just started playing with Skitch, and in about 15 seconds I took a screenshot of my desktop, annotated it, and uploaded it to my public Skitch page. Neat. Skitch is a free download for Mac only. (We can't wait to see this one for Windows.)