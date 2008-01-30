Calibrate Your Monitor with Screen Check

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

screen-check.pngCalibrate your monitors for consistent tone and colour with web site Screen Check. The site displays two bars, one white-to-black for adjusting tone and the other covers the red/green/blue spectrum for adjusting colour. Just follow the Screen Check instructions and by the end you should have a reasonably well calibrated monitor. My Dell comes with a very similar built-in calibration tool, but if your monitor doesn't, Screen Check is worth a look.

Screen Check [via UneasySilence]

