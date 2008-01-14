In this week's print issue of The Bulletin, futurist Richard Watson has nominated "Making things" as one of the trends to watch in 2008. He singles out MAKE magazine as exemplifying our interest in hacking technology and combining high and low tech interests. He attributes the popularity of MAKE to the internet's ability to hook people up with others who share their "wierd and wonderful interests", and a "countertrend" towards old fashioned hobbies like knitting as a reaction to our "fast and virtual" way of life. I'm no knitter, but it's certainly a pleasant surprise to know that hacking and DIY are high enough on the mainstream radar to rate a mention in the Bulletin.
