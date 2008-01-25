Build Your Own CD Stack Lamp

Gather up ye dusty pile of free AOL CDs and old DVD-R's, do-it-yourselfer, and make thyself a lamp. University student Russell Jones did just that: a cathode lamp, a little rewiring and some custom woodworking for the base turned out a mod bluish torch with which any geek would be proud to light his mother's basement. Here's a photo of another guy's take on the same project.
