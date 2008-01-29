Build Versus Buy Your Gadget "Gas Station"

The Unclutterer blog points out a gorgeous, wall-mounted, fold-up gadget charging station that had us gripped with lust until we saw the price tag: a whopping $US400. A commenter there pointed out that over at Ikea Hacker, a reader put together a wall-mounted gadget holder and charger by modifying a $50 wall cabinet. The DIY job isn't quite as pretty as the $450 product, but folded up it looks just fine. Which do you prefer? Tell us in the comments. (For a hint at our vote, see how we modded a small nightstand to be a gadget charging station).
