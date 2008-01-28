Build a Home Theatre PC for Less than $200

When expenses are a big deal, curbing spending is a wise option. If you're in the market for a new computer (or even just a home theatre system), blogger Paul Stamatiou suggests hardware that can comprise of one of the cheapest and smallest DIY computers I've seen to date. Your motherboard will cost a low $US65. The RAM is about $20, and the 250GB hard drive is also $US65. However, if you scout for good deals online, you may get them for cheaper than the recommended prices. The design doesn't require a case, according to Paul (but you can buy a decent mini-ITX case which will fit this motherboard for an extra $US65), and some may argue that it's not as good as an HTPC as it is a spare PC, but as a cheap alternative, you really can't go wrong.
