Build a discreet cat litter cabinet

The cat owners out there will probably be as impressed by this one as I was - it's an Ikea cabinet which has been converted into a cat litterbox cabinet. With a discreet 'side entrance' for the cat, when closed it just looks like a cabinet. This would be particularly great if you live in a small place and would like to have the litter tray out of sight.
The hack uses an Ikea Akrum base cabinet with two arlig doors, a pair of shelves and 4 Ikea Tryggve shelves.
The bottom third of the cabinet backboard has been cut off with a box cutter - this makes the back entry for the cat. One of the shelves sits on top of the cabinet and overhangs about 6 inches at the back - so when it's flush against the wall there's a gap for the cat to walk in at the side.
It's definitely worth looking at the article on Ikea Hacker as there are a few photos which show the nifty 'side entrance' the cat uses.
A Kickass Litterbox Cabinet [Ikea Hacker]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink