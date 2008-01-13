Build Your Own Hi-Res Wallpaper with PaperMaker

Create stunning wallpaper images in any resolution of your choosing with webapp PaperMaker. The site has a selection of many high-resolution and beautiful backgrounds to start your design. Once a background is selected, choose your main images (actors, cartoon characters, or cars) and decorate with accessories (shapes or designs). Images can be moved and resized at will, and you can place countless items on your wallpaper and create an unlimited amount of extremely cool wallpapers.