Browse Facebook Photos iPhoto-Like with PhotoBook



Mac OS X only: Desktop Facebook application PhotoBook browses your own and your friends' Facebook photo albums in an interface similar to iPhoto. Install PhotoBook and log into your Facebook account to easily navigate users and albums in what's decidedly a more user-friendly interface than Facebook on the web. PhotoBook comes with easy "add to iPhoto" feature (great for sucking friends' and family members' albums into your own collection), search as you type, full-screen slideshows, and keyboard shortcuts that make flipping through Facebook photos a lot faster and easier. PhotoBook 1.1 is a free download for Mac only.