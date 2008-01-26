Bring Flickr to Your Desktop with 1001

Mac OS X only: Freeware application 1001 is a desktop Flickr client that handles Flickr uploads, image viewing, and notifies you whenever new pics are uploaded (whether from your contacts or a tag you're following). In essence, 1001 is an attempt to take Flickr out of your browser and make it into a much more desktop-oriented affair. You can either browse 1001 actively or leave it running in the background, ready to notify you anytime a new picture is uploaded to an area of interest (it even follows the entire Flickr stream, if you're looking to waste a lot of time). The application is still young and a little rough around the edges, but it looks promising, especially for die-hard Flickr fanatics. It also comes with a screensaver app that displays the latest images on Flickr. 1001 is freeware, Mac OS X only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink