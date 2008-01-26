Bring Flickr to Your Desktop with 1001

Mac OS X only: Freeware application 1001 is a desktop Flickr client that handles Flickr uploads, image viewing, and notifies you whenever new pics are uploaded (whether from your contacts or a tag you're following). In essence, 1001 is an attempt to take Flickr out of your browser and make it into a much more desktop-oriented affair. You can either browse 1001 actively or leave it running in the background, ready to notify you anytime a new picture is uploaded to an area of interest (it even follows the entire Flickr stream, if you're looking to waste a lot of time). The application is still young and a little rough around the edges, but it looks promising, especially for die-hard Flickr fanatics. It also comes with a screensaver app that displays the latest images on Flickr. 1001 is freeware, Mac OS X only.