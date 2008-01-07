Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Break a Soda Habit with Better Water

soda_scaled.jpg
Have a serious soda habit? Part of the lure of the stuff is the convenience and fizzy texture, not just the sugar content you can get from lots of other places. How-to blog TipNut details one writer's cheap, simple fix—giving water more appeal. A few of the fixes he recommends for fellow addicts:

  • Keep a jug of water refrigerated at all times. It has to be prepared fresh daily or sealed well because once it tastes a bit stale, you're turned off of it for awhile.
  • When serving, pour over a full glass of crushed ice. The crushed ice added a bit of "texture" to the beverage that I felt was an acceptable replacement to the carbonated soda.
  • If you find in the beginning that you just have to have some pop, keep a small bottle refrigerated. I found that giving myself a sip or two was enough to satisfy my craving.

Check out our previous posts for more tips on kicking soda pop or just sugar itself.

How To Beat The Soda Pop Addiction [TipNut]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles