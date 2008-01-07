Break a Soda Habit with Better Water



Have a serious soda habit? Part of the lure of the stuff is the convenience and fizzy texture, not just the sugar content you can get from lots of other places. How-to blog TipNut details one writer's cheap, simple fix—giving water more appeal. A few of the fixes he recommends for fellow addicts:

Keep a jug of water refrigerated at all times. It has to be prepared fresh daily or sealed well because once it tastes a bit stale, you're turned off of it for awhile.

When serving, pour over a full glass of crushed ice. The crushed ice added a bit of "texture" to the beverage that I felt was an acceptable replacement to the carbonated soda.

If you find in the beginning that you just have to have some pop, keep a small bottle refrigerated. I found that giving myself a sip or two was enough to satisfy my craving.

Check out our previous posts for more tips on kicking soda pop or just sugar itself.