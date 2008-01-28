Boundary-Setting Tactics for Workaholics

If you're passionate about you career like I am, you probably find it tough to pull away from your job. However, it's advisable to step away from the computer—at least sometimes. The Four Hour Workweek blog suggests that you set some boundaries for yourself. You may want to pursue hobbies that are fun, engaging, and challenging, but also help to your mind off your work. Work on personal goals in addition to your professional goals. Go on an outing with someone who has no relationship to your career. One idea would be to set up an appointment at your local gym with a personal trainer. Set up tech boundaries for work and pleasure. If you feel that you must be constantly plugged in, use different computers that differentiate work-related tasks from leisure. Also, remember to say "no." Activities that are not as valuable to you should be outright rejected so that you can maximize productivity and enjoy your life.