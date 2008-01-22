Boost Your Willpower with a Bite to Eat

The New York Times takes on willpower, suggesting that our ability to control our impulses may work like a muscle we can strengthen through different means. For example:
Studies now show that self-control... may be strengthened by the foods we eat. Laughter and conjuring up powerful memories may also help boost a person's self-control. And, some research suggests, we can improve self-control through practice, testing ourselves on small tasks in order to strengthen our willpower for bigger challenges.
The article focuses a lot on how food affects willpower, highlighting how sugary foods and—perhaps more practical for dieters—several small meals in a day will keep your self-control levels high. Got any tricks of your own for boosting your self-control and actually keeping your resolutions past February? Let's hear them in the comments.
