Boilerplate Text and Images in Outlook

Microsoft Outlook 2007 only: If there are certain phrases or images you put in email messages, Outlook 2007's Quick Parts feature saves those up for easy reuse. The Productivity Portfolio blog explains how to save email bits—like a company logo, directions, company policy or signatures—to your Quick Parts gallery and drop them in email messages quickly to save typing. Of course, our homegrown application Texter can do global text snippet insertion (not just in Outlook), but Quick Parts sounds like a nice solution for quick image reuse in Outlook.

Outlook 2007 Quick Parts | Outlook Building Blocks [Productivity Portfolio]

