BitNami Installer for MediaWiki and More



Windows/Mac/Linux: After all that trouble of writing up a step by step tutorial on how to install the software that powers Wikipedia on your home computer, and someone goes ahead and builds a simple click-click-click installer. The BitNami project offers executable installers for lots of open source webapps, from MediaWiki (of Wikipedia) to Drupal to WordPress. Download the installer for the app you want on your computer, and in a few clicks you'll have it up and running—no configuration file editing or installing MySQL, PHPmyadmin, and Apache separately required. Sweet. All BitNami installers are free, and most seem to be offered for Windows, Mac and Linux. Thanks, RIDRU!