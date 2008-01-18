Bind Large Booklets with the Long-Reach Stapler

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

longreach_sm.jpg Bind full-sized booklets with the Long Reach stapler, a heavy duty stapler which takes standard staples but can stretch across 12 inches. A reader at the Cool Tools web site says:

My theater group always uses these for stapling our programs together. It's a serious workhorse, big and heavy, and the longer reach will allow you to make booklets out of much, much bigger material than the Mini Booklet Stapler. The stapler has a 12" reach on it, so you can staple anything up to 24" wide pre-fold (so architectural 'D'-sized paper could be used, if you felt like it).

A plastic clip on the stapler sets the width and makes it easy to do batches of booklets without mistakes. The Long Reach stapler will set you back $24 at Amazon.

Long-Reach Stapler [Cool Tools]

