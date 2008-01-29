Better GReader Updated with New Skins and Features

Finally got around to dusting off the Better GReader Firefox extension this weekend and jazzed it up with three new skins and features. My favourite skin is the beautiful Mac OS X skin, but the handy Reader Minimized skin and the updated Optimized options are useful, too. There are also two new Preview Item scripts in the mix, which loads a post's originating web page in a frame right inside Reader. You can now also bypass that annoying "iGoogle or Reader?" prompt page with the Auto Add to Reader feature. Go grab the download at Better GReader's homepage, or if you have it installed already, just update from Firefox's Add-ons dialog box.