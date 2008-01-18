Better Gmail 2 Gets Four New Features Plus Skins



Gmail users with Firefox: Just uploaded a new release of our Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension for Gmail. This latest version includes four new user scripts: One Click Conversations, Hide Invites Box, Google Reader Integration, and Message Rollover Highlights. Plus, the Skins tab is back, with two nice-looking Gmail skins: Gmail Blue and Grays and Blues. Check out screenshots of the new features below, or just go grab the download at the extension's homepage.

Aus - we're having some trouble getting the galleries to display, to see the screenshots click here.

Lifehacker photo galleries require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.