Better Gmail 2 Extension Fixes Posted

Google rolled out some code changes to Gmail this week which unexpectedly broke several user scripts included in the Better Gmail 2 Firefox extension. Thanks to several quick-on-their-feet developers, I just released a new version of the extension that fixes (and in some cases, removes) problematic scripts. Get your Folders4Gmail, Google Reader Integration, and Gmail Macros working again. Download the new version after the jump, or simply choose update from Firefox's Add-ons dialogue.