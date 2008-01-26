Best Non-Obvious Tip for Setting Up a Home Office?

The Productivity 501 weblog asked several work-at-homers what the most important, non-intuitive piece of advice they had for anyone setting up a home office. Their points ranged from making sure you have a door you can close, investing in a comfortable chair, and keeping an egg timer on hand to remind yourself to take breaks. Having set up a few home offices in my career, I'd add this: store stuff in a way that makes it easy to use (put stamps with envelopes, paper by the printer, fresh folders on or in the filing cabinet, pens and paper within reach, etc.) What's your best tip for making your workspace (at home or at the office) better? Let us know in the comments.