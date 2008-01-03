Weblog Ask the PC Guide's video demonstration above delves into some of the finer points of what it takes to master Gmail. The demo illustrates usage of labels, filters, a few keyboard shortcuts, and vacation autoresponders. It's not a bad intro to advanced Gmail usage, but if you really want to kick Gmail up a notch, grab Better Gmail 2 and supercharge your Gmail Lifehacker-style.
Become a Gmail Jedi Master
