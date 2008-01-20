Become a Better Runner Without Actually Running

Running takes endurance and dedication, but if the weather is lousy, you don't have to go outside to strengthen your running muscles. Health magazine suggests moves that build up your muscles without physically jogging or sprinting. Achieve balance: lift one leg up and hold it there for thirty seconds. Build up "running arms" by holding five-pound hand weights and swinging your arms back and forth while standing with one foot in front of the other. The next step is to build up those legs:

I wrap a resistance band around my ankle and anchor the other end of the band to a couch leg. Facing away from the couch, I raise my leg up till the knee is bent to a 90-degree angle, 12 times per leg. Then I switch positions to face the couch and kick back, 12 times per leg.

The exercises seem pretty easy to do, especially when you're confined to small spaces. With time, you'll build up muscle strength and stamina that should be perfect for a real run.