Become a Better Runner Without Actually Running

runners.jpgRunning takes endurance and dedication, but if the weather is lousy, you don't have to go outside to strengthen your running muscles. Health magazine suggests moves that build up your muscles without physically jogging or sprinting. Achieve balance: lift one leg up and hold it there for thirty seconds. Build up "running arms" by holding five-pound hand weights and swinging your arms back and forth while standing with one foot in front of the other. The next step is to build up those legs:

I wrap a resistance band around my ankle and anchor the other end of the band to a couch leg. Facing away from the couch, I raise my leg up till the knee is bent to a 90-degree angle, 12 times per leg. Then I switch positions to face the couch and kick back, 12 times per leg.

The exercises seem pretty easy to do, especially when you're confined to small spaces. With time, you'll build up muscle strength and stamina that should be perfect for a real run.

Be a Better Runner [Health]

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

