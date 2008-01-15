Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

ff-prefs.pngYou may not want everything to be the same everywhere you've installed Firefox, but if you've settled on the perfect set of about:config tweaks, chances are you don't want to go through the hassle of setting up the same set of preference tweaks every time you install Firefox. The MakeUseOf weblog delves into how to find and back up your Firefox preferences so that you'll never have to duplicate the effort of building the perfect Firefox setup. Just find your Firefox profile folder and grab the prefs.js file. Anytime you re-install Firefox, just drag that file back into your new profile folder and voilà—your perfect setup is restored.

Quick Tip: Backup Firefox Preferences [MakeUseOf]

