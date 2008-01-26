Avoid Over-Wearing Clothes with a Left-to-Right Closet

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

closet_organized.jpgRealSimple's web site rounds up tips from readers on how they keep clutter out of their homes, and one reader in particular has a pretty clever way of both keeping their closet organised and avoiding that indecisive moment when you wonder if you've already worn that same shirt this week:

I reorganised my clothes closet so that all outfits are grouped together... I just grab the first outfit on the right side and put it on. At the end of the day, I hang the clothes up on the left side. This way, all my clothes are rotated, so I wear them all and never overwear my favourites.

I'm eager to give this simple hack a try, as a clean closet can not only help lighten your mood and make it easy to know which clothes can be given away, but speed up a morning routine. What system do you use to power through your dress-up time? Share your stylish tricks in the comments. Photo by absolutwade.

Clear the Clutter from Your Life [RealSimple]

Comments

  • Will Guest

    What if you want to wear a combination of a different shirt/pants? That'd ruin it all!!!

