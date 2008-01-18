Avoid Excel Division by Zero Errors

When your Excel formula results turn out to be that ugly divide by zero error #DIV/0!, customise the way they are displayed using the IF function. The Producitivity Portfolio blog explains how to test to see if your divisor is 0, and if so, display a blank value using something like =IF(D2=0,'',C2/D2). If you're an Excel nerd who loves in-cell logical tests as much as I do, you'll also like conditional cell formatting.