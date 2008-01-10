Automatically Remove Ads from Recorded TV with Lifextender

Windows Vista only: Free, open source Vista application and Media Center plugin Lifextender removes commercials from Windows Media Center-recorded TV shows, cutting the average 30 minute show down to around 22 minutes. Lifextender scans the directory your Media Center records to, analyzes, and re-cuts the videos one at a time, then replaces the original file with the new, commercial-free one. Not only will it save you time, it'll also save you hard drive space. If you're using Vista's Media Center to record TV, this is a must-have (it even works with extenders like your Xbox 360). If you aren't using your Vista PC as a media center, maybe it's time you turn it into the media center powerhouse it's meant to be.
