Australia-wide ISP censoring filter is on the way

The new Labor government is moving ahead with its mandatory ISP filtering policy, which a report in the Australian says will put the onus on users to 'opt out' if they don't want their internet to be censored. The plan has been mooted in the name of protecting children at home and at school from porn and other inappropriate content.

But civil liberties group EFA (Electronic Frontiers Australia) has warned that filters won't help protect children, and will erode internet freedom. The group says parents should still supervise their children's internet access.

Both sides of politics have been keen to censor the internet in recent months. Last year the Liberal government was embarrassed when its government-funded content filter was hacked within half an hour by a 16 year old schoolboy.

Labor released its 'Cyber-Safety' policy in November.

