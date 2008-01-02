Australia-wide ISP censoring filter is on the way

The new Labor government is moving ahead with its mandatory ISP filtering policy, which a report in the Australian says will put the onus on users to 'opt out' if they don't want their internet to be censored. The plan has been mooted in the name of protecting children at home and at school from porn and other inappropriate content.
But civil liberties group EFA (Electronic Frontiers Australia) has warned that filters won't help protect children, and will erode internet freedom. The group says parents should still supervise their children's internet access.
Both sides of politics have been keen to censor the internet in recent months. Last year the Liberal government was embarrassed when its government-funded content filter was hacked within half an hour by a 16 year old schoolboy.
Labor released its 'Cyber-Safety' policy in November.
This is truly disappointing. Apart from slowing our internet connections down further this is also having the negative effect of further reinforcing the "won't somebody think of the children" mentality. I agree that somebody should certainly be thinking of the children - the parents who gave birth to them. The government can provide services to assist parents certainly, but censoring everybody just to protect children whose parents don't care about them enough to supervise them themselves is just ludicrous.
"Protecting the children" can also become disturbingly broad in a short period of time. Perhaps this government mean well, but can we trust future governments to not extend the censorship further? Perhaps a little paranoid, but history has demonstrated often enough that you can't be too careful with leaders of any sort.