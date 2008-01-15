Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

New internet pipe to US may herald cheaper, unmetered broadband

Australia is to get its third connection to the international internet backbone with the announcement of a $200 million fibre optic project by PIPE Networks, according to a report by Dan Warne at APC.  The project will build an undersea  cable between Australia and Guam, which will have a maximum speed of 1.92 terabytes per second.
The pipeline is slated to be operational in 2009.
The APC story quotes PIPE's executive director as saying the new pipe will greatly increase Australia's international data capacity and give ISPs another option apart from dealing with Telstra and Optus. He suggests the increased capacity and independence from legacy players Telstra and Optus could open the door to cheaper and unmetered broadband. We can but hope.

Comments

  • suit and tie Guest

    A whole 200 dollars?!

    0
  • Moe Guest

    Finally..

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Gah. Fixed. Thanks. :)

    0
  • Tony Guest

    Increased capacity is not equal to cheaper broadband. It all depends on how much PIPE is charging.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles