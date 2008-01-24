Aussie Bloggers site launches to support local blogging community

A new community website has been launched this week to provide a meeting place for Australian bloggers. The Aussie Bloggers sites features a group blog as well as user forums.

The aim of the site is to "empower, encourage, support and promote Aussie Bloggers and the Australian blogosphere in general" - so if you'd like to get some help honing your blogging chops - or you think you could lend a hand to newer bloggers, check it out.

Congratulations on the launch, guys. :)

