Associate Non-Gmail Email with Your Google Account

Google recently unveiled an option to associate non-Gmail email addresses with a Google Account. What's the point, you might ask? Right now, the answer seems to be that any Google Calendar invitations sent to that non-Gmail address will be registered and placed on your Google Calendar—and you can sign into your account using that same email. Google Blogoscoped notes, however, that tools like Google Docs and other collaborative services will likely benefit from alternate email access in the future. You can't add a different Gmail address at the moment, but it's a helpful way to integrate a work or alternate email address with your Gmail/Google life.

