Ask MetaFilter Roundup

- How do I make a linkys WRT-54G router act like a wireless card?
- How can I get crisp, reheated food from the microwave?
- How do I aggregate multiple RSS feeds to a single web page, but filter which articles are displayed?
- Where are the music/MP3 blogs for music spanning the 1920s-1960s?
- What's the best way to get a divorce without a lawyer?
- Is there a fast and easy way, in Windows XP, to open a file in another than the default application?
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink