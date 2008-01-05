Windows only: It's obvious that the programmers at the Donation Coder site work best under deadline, as they've once again turned out a surprising number of useful, quirky or specialised Windows programs in the space of one month, available free for download. Those with serious music collections can check out WTF!? Music Info, which compiles and graphs information based on artist, genre and release year. Anyone seeking to keep their still-new resolutions can track their progress and assign themselves tasks with Point Motivator. All of the programs released for the New Apps New Year 2008 challenge are free downloads for Windows systems only. For more freeware mini-apps, check out the results of the Getting Organized Experiment released last month.
Apps for Music, Motivation and More at Donation Coder
