APC recommends its Top 5 free open source computer games

secret_maryo.pngAPC magazine has posted its list of the Top 5 free open source games, along with a list of other free games which come highly recommended. Top of the list is a Super Mario-inspired 2D platform game called Secret Maryo Chronicles. Also on the list are a couple of strategy games, including Free Civ and a first person shooter called Alien Arena. As a bonus they've got a list of 'runners up' and a list of 'free but not open source' games including Sam and Max Episode 4. Should be plenty to chose from if you're looking for a free game to chew up some of your downtime.

Comments

  • Nephesh Guest

    Over 150+ Free Open Source Games.

    http://fossgamer.110mb.com/index.html

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Nice resource, thanks for the link!

    0
  • david solomon Guest

    It seems that the games are old classics ....and most of them seem outdated !

    0
  • thompson Guest

    Thanks for the links guys ...I can never let down on those childhood games I engaged my life in.

    0
  • Anthony Guest

    those games are old....do u have acceee to new ones though?

    0
  • [email protected] Cheap computer Guest

    I think my life is already being hacked because of these video games because my child is always on the computer to download new games.

    0

