AnyTV Streams Internet Video to Your Desktop

Windows only: The free AnyTV streaming video player gives you access to dozens of internet media streams (television, radio, and other video) from one interface for easy viewing at your computer. AnyTV isn't quite as slick as our favorite Joost, but for TV junkies, it does offer an eclectic collection of streams from around the world. I had trouble getting some channels to play in AnyTV, but did wind up watching a bit of Eyewitness News while testing. After the jump, see a full screenshot of AnyTV in action.


AnyTV is a free download for Windows only.

AnyTV [via Download Squad]

  • Jeff Guest

    Channel list can't be updated and gives a nag to buy Pro, even some of the outdated channels don't work and raise the nag.
    One of these "we are friendly only during the beta period" companies.

