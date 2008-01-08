Amazon has quietly entered the software downloading world with the Amazon Software Downloader (currently Windows only). To start off, you can use the downloader to grab TurboTax from Amazon, but expect more in the future.
AU - the help page doesn't say, but I'm guessing that like Amazon's music download service, this one is US-only.
It is US only. I read it in some tiny font on the bottom of one of the pages that you needed to have a US address to order any download.
It's the same conditions as the music download store, if I recall correctly. As more of these services come online, regional licensing of electronically issued producs just looks dumber and dumber.