Always Check for Recalls on Your Broken Gear

Before you start looking for a replacement or shell out for repairs next time a gadget stops working, check the item for a recall like weblog Wise Bread did with its recently busted DVD player.

I Googled the maker (Toshiba) and the model number (SD-3980SU2), and immediately came up with an information page about a recall. One 5-minute phone call later, and I am expecting a new, 2008 model of the DVD player to arrive within a couple of weeks.

Sounds like an obvious winner. I've never ridden the recall train, but if you've had similar experiences, let's hear about them in the comments.