Afford Anything

Photography aficionado Ken Rockwell recently shared some insightful information about how he's able to afford thousands of dollars in camera equipment. His key point: prioritise and only buy what you really want.

If you really want something, buy it, or wait until you can. Don't buy something that isn't what you really want. If you do, you'll keep dreaming about what you really wanted, and eventually get it. When you do, you've just paid twice.

Additionally, try to lower costs by walking instead of driving. Saving money takes time, so be patient and diligent. Patience will come in handy when you comparison shop for the cheapest deals.

Save money by going Dutch (when you can). If you must take out loans, read the fine print. Don't be embarrassed. Return what you don't need. Ask for deals. Seek out discounts. Avoid addictions that are costly, such as nicotine and caffeine. It's best to live below your means because you'll then be able to afford what you want when you want it. Thanks, David!