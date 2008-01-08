Adium Chat Improves Menu Bar Item, Corrects Your IM Grammar

Mac OS X only: Free, open source multi-client chat application Adium has released a new version rife with new and improved features. The most notable change is the Adium menu bar item, which now provides access to all of your contacts (Option-click for a contacts-only drop-down), accounts, status, and current chats. Another feature that apparently is not new but has never previously showed up in Adium for me is a grammar check, which underlines your sad chat-ified grammar missteps. Aside from all of that, the latest version includes gobs of bug fixes, so if you're on a Mac, go grab the latest of this free piece of instant messaging genius.