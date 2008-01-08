Mac OS X only: Free, open source multi-client chat application Adium has released a new version rife with new and improved features. The most notable change is the Adium menu bar item, which now provides access to all of your contacts (Option-click for a contacts-only drop-down), accounts, status, and current chats. Another feature that apparently is not new but has never previously showed up in Adium for me is a grammar check, which underlines your sad chat-ified grammar missteps. Aside from all of that, the latest version includes gobs of bug fixes, so if you're on a Mac, go grab the latest of this free piece of instant messaging genius.
Adium Chat Improves Menu Bar Item, Corrects Your IM Grammar
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke
New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink