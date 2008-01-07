Adelaide offers free rides on solar powered bus

Adelaide Council has introduced a free bus service provided by what it says is the world's first all-electric, solar powered bus. The Tindo Solar Bus (named for the Aboriginal word for sun) offers a free service which runs seven days a week between major facilities in North Adelaide and the city. Details of the route can be found here.
The environmentally friendly bus will recharge using solar panels installed at the Adelaide Central Bus Station.
[via EcoGeek]
cool, and it comes from Adelaide who would of guest.
Well done