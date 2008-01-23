Add Voice Dialing and Commands to Your iPhone with VoiceDial

iPhone only: Nagware iPhone application VoiceDial brings the power of voice activated phone dialing and application and bookmark launching to your iPhone. You can set VoiceDial to run on the home screen button double-tap for easy access and record voice tags up to three times to improve accuracy. I've been testing it out today and so far it's been successfully matching anything I throw at it. Aside from voice dialing, you can launch any application installed on your iPhone or any bookmark in Safari through the same voice command interface. VoiceDial is nagware, costing $28 for the full version. You can grab the fully working demo (as far as I've noticed the initial nag screen is the only lock) through Installer, which for the time being requires a jailbroken iPhone. Wanna learn more about making the most of your iPhone? My iPhone book might be for you.