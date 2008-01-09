Add Separators to Finder's Sidebar

Mac OS X Leopard only: If you keep lots of apps and folders in Finder's sidebar, organize your Places with Finder Sidebar Separators. Finder's sidebar doesn't support actual separators, but the Mac user over at Typoet.com devised a little workaround to make it look that way. Unzip the separators archive and drag and drop the separators (which are actually fake applications) between your Places on the Sidebar. Nice! Reminds me of my other favorite Leopard tweak, adding drawer overlay icons to Stacks. The Finder Sidebar Separators are a free download for Mac only.