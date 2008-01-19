Add Public Holidays to Your Outlook 2003 Calendar

Windows with Office/Outlook 2003: If you're neck-deep in Outlook but you haven't made the jump to Office 2007 yet, you may have noticed that Outlook doesn't display public holidays past 2007 (seems a bit too convenient to be a coincidence, doesn't it?). But out of the kindness of its heart, Microsoft is offering an update for Outlook and Office 2003 to provide holidays up to 2012—at which point we'll all obviously be running Office 2011.