Add Multiple, Address-Specific HTML Signatures to New Gmail

Firefox with Greasemonkey: If the upgrade to the new version of Gmail made you leave your HTML signatures behind, you're in luck. The Gmail 2.0 Multiple HTML Signatures Greasemonkey user script (wow, that's a mouthful) can associate rich text signatures to individual addresses in Gmail, and include them above the quoted text in replies. Unfortunately the user script requires that you edit its source to set up your sigs: once it's installed, in Greasemonkey's Manage Scripts dialogue, hit the Edit button. In the area labelled "Setup/Configuration," enter your email address(es), and your signature markup. Use the pre-filled examples to get started. Because this script requires hand source-editing, it'll take some work to get it implemented in Better Gmail 2, but it's on the roadmap. The Multiple HTML Signatures user script is a free download that works with Greasemonkey in Firefox.